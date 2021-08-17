New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

What is Impostors mode in Fortnite?

Here's what Fortnite's new Impostors mode is and how it works.
Donovan Erskine
1

Epic Games has revealed the latest game mode coming to Fortnite. Fortnite Impostors is a mode heavily inspired by Among Us an other party deception games, players are asked to complete objectives while also sleuthing out the Impostors among the group. Let’s dive into Impostors and see everything that’s going on in the mode.

Impostor mode in Fortnite was added on August 17 and is a mode that plays just like Among Us. Up 10 players take on the role of Agents working on The Bridge within a secret facility. The catch - two of these Agents are actually Impostors in disguise. The Agents will need to solve a series of objectives, while constantly looking over their shoulder, in order to win the game.

The tasks that Agents need to complete include repairing the Battle Bus, delivering storm reports for analysis, and calibrating chests and llamas. There is a progression bar that will be filled as players complete tasks. Once the bar is entirely filled, the Agents win the game.

Impostors will need to eliminate enough Agents before they finish all of their tasks in order to win the game. Epic Games has not specified how many Agents need to be eliminated, but if it’s following the Among Us formula, it will likely be once the number of remaining Agents is equivalent to the number of Impostors. The Impostors can disable assignments, teleport players, and temporarily turn everybody into Peely as a means of causing chaos and distractions. Impostors will also have tasks that they can complete, in order to blend in with the Agents. However, completing these tasks will push Agents closer to completing their goal.

Keeping with the Among Us influence, players can start a discussion by either reporting an eliminated Agent, or visiting the discussion panel. This will summon all players, allowing them to use emotes and the quick chat feature in order to communicate information with others. After the talking is done, players can then vote to eject a player from The Bridge.

Fortnite Impostors can be played online with random players via matchmaking, or with friends through a private lobby. The mode is available now, so jump in and see how good of a liar (or detective) you can be.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

