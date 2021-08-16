Sea of Thieves' latest Prime Gaming drop is Conker-themed sails The rest of the Conker's Bad Fur Day-themed ship set is available in-game via the premium store.

Sea of Thieves’ creator, Rare, has a whole lot of IPs under its belt. Because of this, references to the company’s wealth of titles make their way into the pirate game. Though the sails have been available in-game for a while now, those with Prime Gaming can get the Royal Sea Squirrel Sails as part of the subscription service's rewards program.

The latest @primegaming drop is here, letting you display your love of grog proudly with the Royal Sea Squirrel Sails! Also makes it easy to find your ship after a particularly jolly time in the tavern. Simply sail this way to link accounts and redeem: https://t.co/0oC9mCJNwy pic.twitter.com/EQ0aqBAs8m — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) August 16, 2021

The Royal Sea Squirrel Sails are part of a larger set belonging to the same name. Typically, these sails by themselves would set players back 599 Ancient Coins – Sea of Thieves’ premium currency. But with Prime Gaming, players can get them at no extra cost (other than the subscription fee of Prime Gaming or Amazon Prime).

If you want to get the Royal Sea Squirrel Sails you will need to ensure you have a couple of things sorted. Firstly, you’ll need to actually play Sea of Thieves. But most importantly, you’ll need to have Prime Gaming, and your Sea of Thieves and Twitch accounts linked. Check out our guide on how to link Sea of Thieves to Twitch if you’re struggling with that last part. Once that’s sorted, head over to Prime Gaming and claim your rewards.

For those that might not be in the know, the Royal Sea Squirrel Sails (and the entire set) are a reference to Rare’s 2001 hit, Conker’s Bad Fur Day. The set features a squirrel on the figurehead, with a frothy tankard of grog. This is but one of the many shipsets that reference Rare’s other works. There’s Perfect Dark, Kameo, Banjo-Kazooie, Killer Instinct, Viva Pinata, and even Battletoads. The references don’t end there either. The likes of Gears of War and Halo even have themed sets within the game.

There’s plenty to love about Sea of Thieves, and changing the livery of your ship is just one small element. Recently, the game received a massive update, A Pirate’s Life, that saw the world of Disney and Sea of Thieves collide as Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones entered Rare’s pirate world. If you haven’t yet, it’s worth checking out. Sea of Thieves is available through Steam, Xbox, as well as Xbox Game Pass on console and PC.