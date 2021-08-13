Evening Reading - August 13, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The new Twitter UI change

New Twitter update got me like pic.twitter.com/lZ19hHjnAQ — Bubbers✨ (@DumbBubbers) August 13, 2021

Why do they do these things? Make it make sense, please.

More Delta variant memes

We laugh to hide the pain.

When dead franchises collide

F-ZeroGex, anyone?

Every studio has their thing

How to revive interest in F-Zero with one simple trick pic.twitter.com/fGlty4abCI — फ़ैलकूपा🌈 (@FalKoopa_) August 12, 2021

Digging Konami as Captain Planet, though.

Instant confidence-booster

There's nothing like it.

Every new crypto coming out

Why must everything be a doge spinoff?

Matt and Trey get Tegridy liecense plates

Trey Parker and Matt Stone were gifted TEGRIDY license plates today from the @GovofCO today. pic.twitter.com/SdAbc9syk8 — Tegridy Farms (@tegridyfarms) August 13, 2021

Legends.

July was the hottest month on record

JUST IN: July became the hottest month in 142 years of recordkeeping, U.S. weather officials announce. https://t.co/EuyPonxLdz pic.twitter.com/JuEfRL70LQ — ABC News (@ABC) August 13, 2021

Climate change is real, folks.

It's Friday!

pic.twitter.com/PTusVplbH8 — David Lynch Saying It's A Friday Once Again (@DLEveryFriday) August 13, 2021

Thank you, David Lynch!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.