Evening Reading - August 13, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Pokemon Legends Arceus and Diamond/Pearl remake news coming next week
- Halo Infinite's bots aren't programmed to teabag you after a kill, says 343
- Xbox Game Pass isn't coming to Switch or PlayStation anytime soon, says Phil Spencer
- Xur's location and wares for August 13, 2021 - Destiny 2
- Weekend Download Console Deals for August 13: QuakeCon 2021 bargains & more
- Weekend PC Download Deals for August 13: EVO 21 ushers in discounts
- EVO 2021 Online results, winners, VODs & replays
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The new Twitter UI change
New Twitter update got me like pic.twitter.com/lZ19hHjnAQ— Bubbers✨ (@DumbBubbers) August 13, 2021
Why do they do these things? Make it make sense, please.
More Delta variant memes
August 12, 2021
We laugh to hide the pain.
When dead franchises collide
F-ZeroGex, anyone?
Every studio has their thing
How to revive interest in F-Zero with one simple trick pic.twitter.com/fGlty4abCI— फ़ैलकूपा🌈 (@FalKoopa_) August 12, 2021
Digging Konami as Captain Planet, though.
Instant confidence-booster
August 13, 2021
There's nothing like it.
Every new crypto coming out
August 13, 2021
Why must everything be a doge spinoff?
Matt and Trey get Tegridy liecense plates
Trey Parker and Matt Stone were gifted TEGRIDY license plates today from the @GovofCO today. pic.twitter.com/SdAbc9syk8— Tegridy Farms (@tegridyfarms) August 13, 2021
Legends.
July was the hottest month on record
JUST IN: July became the hottest month in 142 years of recordkeeping, U.S. weather officials announce. https://t.co/EuyPonxLdz pic.twitter.com/JuEfRL70LQ— ABC News (@ABC) August 13, 2021
Climate change is real, folks.
It's Friday!
August 13, 2021
Thank you, David Lynch!
