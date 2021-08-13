Madden NFL 22 release date, early access, and pre-order guide Here's what you need to know about Madden NFL 22's release date and how to get early access.

Madden NFL 22 is the latest installation in EA Sports’ football simulation franchise. As excitement builds among fans, many are wondering when they’ll have the chance to step on the field. Let’s look at the Madden NFL 22 release date, as well as the game’s early access and pre-order information.

Madden NFL 22 release date

Madden NFL 22 will be released on August 20, 2021. This is the date that the full game will be purchasable for everybody. That said, those that pre-order the Dynasty or MVP Editions of Madden NFL 22 will be able to start playing the game three days earlier on August 17, 2021.

Madden NFL 22 early access

EA Sports is allowing players to get a limited amount of hands-on with Madden NFL 22 ahead of its full launch. Those that are subscribed to EA Play can download Madden NFL 22 now at no additional charge and enjoy up to 10 hours of play. Once those 10 hours are passed, players will need to wait for the game’s full launch.

Madden NFL 22 pre-order bonuses

Madden NFL 22 has three different pre-order versions, each granting players different rewards and bonuses. Here is what you get with a pre-order of each version of Madden NFL 22:

Standard Edition

Brady or Mahomes Power Up item

Elite Passer Strategy item

Level Up Gear Capsule

Franchise: 20 Staff Points

Face of The Franchise and The Yard: The General Player Class starts at level 10

Tom Brady Gear Capsule

Choice of 1 out of 32 NFL stars

MVP Edition

Everything included in the Standard Edition

3 days early access

Dual entitlement (XBO/XSX or PS4/PS5)

Franchise: 60 Staff Points

11 Team Fantasy Packs

Dynasty Edition

Everything included in the MVP Edition

Franchise: 100 Staff Points

Brady or Mahomes Curated Legends Pack

22 Team Fantasy Packs

That’s everything you need to know about Madden NFL 22’s release date, early access window, and pre-order bonuses. For more on what’s going on in Madden NFL 22, Shacknews is your place.