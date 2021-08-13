Xbox Game Pass isn't coming to Switch or PlayStation anytime soon, says Phil Spencer Spencer says these are 'closed platforms' that have no interest in having Game Pass, so Xbox is focusing on open platforms that will happily have it.

Every once in a while, rumors pop up about the possibility of Xbox Game Pass somehow going beyond Xbox consoles. It’s already playable via Xbox and PC, and somewhat accessible on mobile via Cloud Gaming, but whispers often tease the idea that it could also come to a console like PlayStation or Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, Phil Spencer recently said that’s pretty much a pipedream for now. Xbox has no plans to bring Game Pass to what he calls “closed platforms.”

Phil Spencer shared this in a recent interview with GamesRadar. According to Spencer, Xbox intends to continue to focus on open platforms where the Xbox Game Pass is a real possibility and without too much restriction to actually getting it there. Nintendo Switch and PlayStation don’t meet that criteria.

“We have no plans to bring it to any other kind of closed platforms right now, mainly because those closed platforms don't want something like Game Pass,” Spencer said. “There's a ton of open platforms out there for us to grow in: the web, PC, and mobile. So all of our focus, frankly, is on those platforms.”

Phil Spencer says getting Xbox Game Pass onto open platforms with the capabilities of Cloud Gaming is a higher priority than putting it on PlayStation or Switch for now.

Indeed, the Xbox Game Pass has grown heavily in versatility with the fact that you can play it on Xbox consoles, PC via the Xbox Game Pass PC or Ultimate versions, and then on mobile and various other stream capable devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Given the fact that PlayStation and Nintendo would likely require negotiations and a whole lot of money to make the Game Pass available on their systems, it makes sense that Xbox is focusing its efforts in platforms that don’t have that kind of restriction.

Phil Spencer does add the qualifier that Xbox has no plans for Game Pass on Switch or PlayStation “right now,” so perhaps it’s something that could change down the line. However, for the time being, it looks like we’re going to have to deal with the fact that we can access Xbox Game Pass in most places except for the two other major consoles.