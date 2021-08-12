Closing the Candy Shop Silent Assassin - Hitman 3 Find out how you can score the coveted Silent Assassin rating on the Closing the Candy Shop Featured Contract in Hitman 3.

The Shacknews Featured Contracts are live in Hitman 3 and ready for you to take on. Depending on your experience level and unlocks in the game, these contracts can be tricky. That’s why we’ve put together this handy guide to help you get a Silent Assassin rating on the Closing the Candy Shop contract.

Closing the Candy Shop

Closing the Candy Shop is rather straightforward and can be completed without any unlocks. However, it was designed with a certain starting location and disguise in mind, so it’s advised that players explore the Berlin map before diving in.

Targets

Rolf Hirschmuller: Pistol (DJ disguise)

Michail “Mishoo” Nenkov: Pistol (DJ disguise)

Helfried Ziegler: Electrocution accident (DJ disguise)

Conditions

Optional: Do Not Get Spotted

Optional: No Recordings

Optional: No Disguise Changes

Planning/Loadout

Starting Location: DJ Booth

Disguise: DJ

Concealed Weapon: ICA19 Goldballer (any suppressed pistol)

Gear: Classic Coin (any coin)

Gear: N/A

Smuggled Item: N/A

Walkthrough

The idea in most contracts in Hitman 3 is to sneak into the heart of a location to eliminate your target but Closing the Candy Shop works backwards. You’ll start at the heart of the Berlin location performing as the DJ in the DJ Booth.

Eliminating the club owner should be your first task, and that’s done by sneaking into his office via the air vents on top of the DJ Booth. You’ll drop down by the unguarded door, sneak in, then lure Hirschmuller away from his companions. If you’re good, you can shoot him out in the open, or you can lure him further into the back room and finish him off there.

Next up is Mishoo, who is standing near the bathrooms just off the main dance floor. Head over and wait for him to finish his conversation, then tell him you want to score. He’ll lead you somewhere secluded where you can shoot him with your pistol. Be aware that some suppressed pistols are louder than others. A headshot might draw someone to the sound, but an elimination via two shots to his back from behind should go undetected. Stuff him in the nearby crate and head up to the main entrance of the club.

There are two ways to take out Ziegler. One is to drop an ICA Remote Micro Taser in the puddle near him, then a coin next to it, and the other is to grab the car battery close to his missing bicycle, which would also be dropped into the puddle. Either way, when Ziegler goes for the dropped coin, trigger the taser or shoot the battery, and he’s done.

Now, all that’s left is to exit and move onto the next contract or return to our first. Be sure to check out our guide on Two Turntables and a Micro-Sized Explosion, as well as Third Time’s the Charm.