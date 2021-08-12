Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 35 Shacknews' movie and television show is back with more pop culture goodness.

Though Shacknews is a gaming website, Pop! Goes the Culture! is our show dedicated to everything going on in the world of movies, television, and entertainment. Hosted by Donovan Erskine and Greg Burke, PGTC goes live every Thursday on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Our next episode is premiering soon, so grab your popcorn and find your seat!

Episode 35 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We’re excited to be back and talking about everything movies, TV, and entertainment again! Pop! Goes the Culture! was born out of the pandemic, as we looked to beef up our livestream offerings. 2021 is shaping up to be a wild year for entertainment, so come stop by and talk about all the madness with us. We’d love to hear what you think about the new Avatar cast, or Idris Elba joining the cast of Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

If you do stop by and hang out with us during today’s show, we’d like to thank you. Pop! Goes the Culture! has been a fun change of pace for us here at Shacknews, and we hope to last far beyond a second season. If you’d like to support the stream, consider giving us your monthly Prime Gaming subscription.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 35 of Pop! Goes the Culture!