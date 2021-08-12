Two Turntables & a Micro-Sized Explosion Silent Assassin - Hitman 3 A Silent Assassin walkthrough for the Shacknews Featured Contract, Two Turntables & a Micro-Sized Explosion in Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 is full of Featured Contracts made by both the community and media, and Shacknews is now a part of that. The Two Turntables and a Micro-Sized Explosion contract was created by us, so it makes sense that would be the definitive voice on how to obtain a Silent Assassin rating. Of course, someone from the very talented speedrunning community will destroy our run, but for the average player, our method is a solid one.

Two Turntables & a Micro-Sized Explosion

On the surface, this contract can be tricky, but it’s not bad if you know what you’re doing. Gestur, the first target, needs to be moved to fulfill the optional conditions of killing him with a fall accident. The second target, Julius De Koning, is performing in the DJ booth and needs to be isolated for the accidental explosion condition, and to complete the Targets Only optional condition.

Targets

Gestur: Fall accident (Bartender disguise)

Julius De Koning: Explosion accident (Bartender disguise)

Conditions

Optional: No Recordings

Optional: Targets Only

Planning/Loadout

Starting Location: Projection Bar

Disguise: Bartender

Concealed Weapon: Sieker 1

Gear 1: Remote Breaching Charge

Gear 2: Lockpick

Smuggled Item: N/A

Walkthrough

We’ve embedded a video to help get you through this contract, but there are some things to note that aren’t apparent in the footage. First, is that Gestur can turn both left and right once he’s hit with the dart from the Sieker 1. If he turns left, I’d suggest restarting. He should turn to his right while he’s facing the DJ.

Secondly, it’s best to shoot Gestur when there are NPCs walking past him, just be careful not to catch them with the dart. The reason for this is that NPCs will react to him getting sick and, if nobody is close to him, the NPC on the level below will react and complicate your path. It’s not a big deal, but it’s worth a mental note if you’re struggling.

Once Gestur is eliminated, it’s smooth sailing for a bit. Make your way to the Propane Tank and then the DJ booth and use the Lockpick to open it. You’ll be shooting the backup DJ with your second dart from the Sieker 1. As soon as you do, you can enter the booth and set up your kill, which is the Propane Tank and Breaching Charge. The sick DJ will not spot you. Once you blow the charge and eliminate your target, you are free to use the nearby exit, as civilian NPCs in the area will be panicked and won’t spot you trespassing.

Should you follow the embedded video and walkthrough here, you should now have a Silent Assassin run for Two Turntables and a Micro-Sized Explosion. Stick with us for more news and guides related to Hitman 3, including walkthroughs for Closing the Candy Shop and Third Time’s the Charm.