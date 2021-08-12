Twitch viewership droops further as Facebook Gaming rises throughout Summer 2021 Facebook Gaming saw an all-time high in viewership last July while Twitch continued to droop from its May 2021 peak.

While many people begin to head outdoors and engage with one another again (despite the COVID-19 pandemic not really being over), viewership on livestreams continue to reflect this trend in interesting ways. Twitch had an all-time high in viewership at the start of this Summer and while it continues to retain huge viewership, it’s been drooping throughout the season. Meanwhile, Facebook Gaming has been on the rise and saw its biggest month of viewership yet in July 2021, according to a recent report from StreamElements and data partner Rainmaker.gg. Meanwhile, Tencent subsidiary streaming platform Trovo is also gaining steam under the radar.

StreamElements released its July 2021 State of the Stream report with analysis on Twitch and Facebook Gaming from analytics partner Rainmaker.gg while analytics on Trovo came from Streams Charts in another report. Where Twitch was at an all-time peak in May 2021 with over 2 billion hours watched, it has not achieved such a high since. It fell to under 2 billion in June reporting and slipped just a touch further in July 2021. Meanwhile, Facebook Gaming reported its most watched month yet with over 500 million hours watched in July.

Twitch has been on a slight downswing in viewership since May 2021 when it hit an all-time high.

July 2021 was an absolute record month by far for Facebook Gaming with over 500 million hours viewed on the platform.

Facebook wasn’t the only one gaining steam. Tencent streaming platform and subsidiary Trovo Live has been in the picture for a little while now and is continuing to amass its own healthy amount of viewing. July was one of Trovo’s most popular months yet with viewers having used the platform to view over 20 million hours worth of livestreams and Q2 2021 for Trovo was its most viewed quarter yet at over 60 million.

Trovo isn't near the big dogs yet, but it continues to show positive growth with increasing viewership both in July 2021 and Q2 2021 as a whole.

Unmistakably, Twitch is still the undisputed champion among streaming platforms with billions of hours still being viewed across all of its channels, but July seems to indicate that viewership is diversifying across platforms. Facebook Gaming has continued to grow and Trovo seems to be sneaking in and getting its own notable share of viewership under the radar. It seems doubtful that anyone will take the crown away from Twitch anytime soon, but one thing is for sure: Trovo and Facebook Gaming definitely don’t seem to be going away either. On the contrary, they’ve continued to successfully grow.

