Hitman 3 Shacknews Featured Contracts are live, watch us play them today We put together a fine collection of Hitman 3 contracts in the Berlin level. Come watch as we livestream and talk about what went into them.

It’s a great day for Shacknews and our love of the Hitman games. We’re proud to say that as of today, Hitman 3 Featured Contracts designed by the Shacknews crew itself have gone live! Featured as part of the Season of Lust, we take players back to Berlin to engage in three unique contracts. What’s more, you don’t need anything other than the standard copy of Hitman 3 in order to play them. If you want to see what’s going on in these contracts, join us today as we go live on Twitch to play and talk about them.

Players of Hitman 3 will find the Shacknews Featured Contracts live and playable as of today as part of the Season of Lust roadmap. We created three unique contracts taking place in the Berlin map. Between ‘Two Turntables and a Micro-Sized Explosion,’ ‘Closing the Candy Shop,’ and ‘Third Time’s the Charm,’ we entreat you to a short narrative of a fiancé spurned and a rather tragic obsession.

Want to see it all in action? We’ll be streaming these contracts and talking about what went into their creation on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

We're proud to be able to show off these contracts in their full glory after the work that went into creating them. We hope you'll enjoy playing and/or seeing them in action.

For all the coverage we’ve done for Hitman 3 and the time we’ve spent in this game, we’re more than happy to see our contracts in the game and hope you’ll enjoy them as well. We understand if you want to go in unspoiled, but otherwise, feel free to join us as we show off the Hitman 3 Shacknews Featured Contracts live today.