Watch the Realms Deep 2021 livestream here Load up and check out the Realms Deep 2021 livestream as 3D Realms shows us what we're shooting next.

Fans of old-school shooters and shooters in general will want to check out 3D Realms’ special livestream, Realms Deep 2021. This stream should give fans of the genre some juicy world premieres, guest appearances, and no doubt a lot of games to get excited about. You can watch the Realms Deep 2021 livestream right here on Shacknews.

Realms Deep 2021 livestream

The Realms Deep 2021 livestream is scheduled to begin on August 14 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. While the special 3D Realms event goes from August 13 to 15, the stream is where viewers will likely get a chance to see what’s coming from the developer/publisher and its partners. You can tune in to the livestream with the embedded video below.

The three-day long event promises to be an action-packed extravaganza, featuring old-school shooters and new shooters. There might even be games that don’t involve shooting. The official Realms Deep site promises world premieres and special guests.

There is also something called The Vault featured on the site. This is a series of locks that look to open sequentially. Were I a betting man, I’d wager that these will reveal some new games or other juicy bit of media we’ll want to ogle.

As mentioned above, there are partners listed on the site, which could indicate we’ll be hearing from them about what they’ve been working on. The partners include Devolver Digital, 1C Entertainment, Nightdive Studios, New Blood, Voidpoint, KillPixel, Slipgate Ironworks, Running With Scissors, In The Keep, Hyperstrange, and E1M1 Magazine.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews during the Realms Deep 2021 livestream as we cover all the exciting reveals. If you can’t tune in live, stop by the 3D Realms topic page to see our coverage of the event.