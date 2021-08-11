New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Rocket League Season 4 Stage challenges & dates

Here are all of the Rocket League Season 4 Challenges, as well as their respective dates.
Donovan Erskine
1

Rocket League Season 4 is underway, and with it comes new cosmetics, game modes, and challenges. On that last note, completing challenges throughout the season is how players will unlock the slew of rewards that Psyonix has in store. Let’s look at all of the challenges for Rocket League Season 4, as well as dates for each Stage.

Rocket League Season 4 Stage 1 challenges

Here are all of the Rocket League Season 4 Stage 1 challenges, available as of Day One of the season. Free challenges are available for all players, while Premium challenges are exclusive to players that purchase the Rocket Pass.

Free challenges

  • Win 25 online matches
  • Score 30 goals in online matches
  • Play 1 Psyonix scheduled tournament
  • Get 35 saves or epic saves in online matches
  • Get 15 assists in online matches
  • Get 250 shots on goal in online matches

Premium challenges

  • Get 3,500 points in online matches
  • Get 75 shots on goal in online matches
  • Get 20 assists in online matches
  • Get 100 centers in online matches
  • Earn 5 MVP honors in online matches
  • Score 100 goals in online matches

Rocket League Season 4 Stage 2 challenges

Come back on September 8 for the Rocket League Season 4 Stage 2 challenges!

Rocket League Season 4 Stage 3 challenges

Come back on October 6 for the Rocket League Season 4 Stage 3 challenges!

Rocket League Season 4 Stage 4 challenges

Come back on October 27 for the Rocket League Season 4 Stage 4 challenges!

Those are all of the Rocket League Season 4 challenges, as well as the dates for each Stage. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back periodically as we will update it when new Stages begin. For everything going on in Rocket League Season 4, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola