Rocket League Season 4 Stage challenges & dates Here are all of the Rocket League Season 4 Challenges, as well as their respective dates.

Rocket League Season 4 is underway, and with it comes new cosmetics, game modes, and challenges. On that last note, completing challenges throughout the season is how players will unlock the slew of rewards that Psyonix has in store. Let’s look at all of the challenges for Rocket League Season 4, as well as dates for each Stage.

Rocket League Season 4 Stage 1 challenges

Here are all of the Rocket League Season 4 Stage 1 challenges, available as of Day One of the season. Free challenges are available for all players, while Premium challenges are exclusive to players that purchase the Rocket Pass.

Free challenges

Win 25 online matches

Score 30 goals in online matches

Play 1 Psyonix scheduled tournament

Get 35 saves or epic saves in online matches

Get 15 assists in online matches

Get 250 shots on goal in online matches

Premium challenges

Get 3,500 points in online matches

Get 75 shots on goal in online matches

Get 20 assists in online matches

Get 100 centers in online matches

Earn 5 MVP honors in online matches

Score 100 goals in online matches

Rocket League Season 4 Stage 2 challenges

Come back on September 8 for the Rocket League Season 4 Stage 2 challenges!

Rocket League Season 4 Stage 3 challenges

Come back on October 6 for the Rocket League Season 4 Stage 3 challenges!

Rocket League Season 4 Stage 4 challenges

Come back on October 27 for the Rocket League Season 4 Stage 4 challenges!

Those are all of the Rocket League Season 4 challenges, as well as the dates for each Stage. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back periodically as we will update it when new Stages begin. For everything going on in Rocket League Season 4, stick with us here on Shacknews.