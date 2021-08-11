Rocket League Season 4 Stage challenges & dates
Here are all of the Rocket League Season 4 Challenges, as well as their respective dates.
Rocket League Season 4 is underway, and with it comes new cosmetics, game modes, and challenges. On that last note, completing challenges throughout the season is how players will unlock the slew of rewards that Psyonix has in store. Let’s look at all of the challenges for Rocket League Season 4, as well as dates for each Stage.
Rocket League Season 4 Stage 1 challenges
Here are all of the Rocket League Season 4 Stage 1 challenges, available as of Day One of the season. Free challenges are available for all players, while Premium challenges are exclusive to players that purchase the Rocket Pass.
Free challenges
- Win 25 online matches
- Score 30 goals in online matches
- Play 1 Psyonix scheduled tournament
- Get 35 saves or epic saves in online matches
- Get 15 assists in online matches
- Get 250 shots on goal in online matches
Premium challenges
- Get 3,500 points in online matches
- Get 75 shots on goal in online matches
- Get 20 assists in online matches
- Get 100 centers in online matches
- Earn 5 MVP honors in online matches
- Score 100 goals in online matches
Rocket League Season 4 Stage 2 challenges
Come back on September 8 for the Rocket League Season 4 Stage 2 challenges!
Rocket League Season 4 Stage 3 challenges
Come back on October 6 for the Rocket League Season 4 Stage 3 challenges!
Rocket League Season 4 Stage 4 challenges
Come back on October 27 for the Rocket League Season 4 Stage 4 challenges!
Those are all of the Rocket League Season 4 challenges, as well as the dates for each Stage. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back periodically as we will update it when new Stages begin. For everything going on in Rocket League Season 4, stick with us here on Shacknews.
