Necrobarista: The Final Pour Expanded Director's Cut comes to Switch today Necrobarista gets additional content in its console release.

The August Nintendo Indie World Showcase featured a large number of third party and independent titles coming to the Nintendo Switch. One of the more interesting titles was Necrobarista, a supernatural visual novel game that first launched for PC last year. Now, the game is coming to the Switch with an Expanded Director’s Cut, adding more content for players to explore.

Necrobarista: The Final Pour was highlighted during the Nintendo Indie World August Showcase earlier today. During the stream we learned that the game would be making the jump to consoles with a release on Nintendo Switch. What’s more, the console version of Necrobarista will be an Expanded Director’s Cut, adding additional content to the game. This includes a new studio mode, which allows players to use assets from the game to craft and tell their own unique stories. The Necrobarista: The Final Pour Expanded Director’s Cut also features remastered visuals.

The biggest surprise of the Necrobarista: The Final Pour segment of the August Indie World Showcase was the news that it will be released later today. Fans will only need to wait mere hours before they’re able to jump into the game on Switch. Necrobarista: The Final Pour was previously only available on Steam, but is making the jump to consoles with its Switch release. The game will come to other systems as well, but will remain a Switch console-exclusive for the time being.

Necrobarista: The Final Pour centers around a back-alley cafe that allows the newly deceased one last opportunity to interact with the living before they head off to the eternal afterlife. Nintendo fans will get to experience the story for the first time when Necrobarista: The Final Pour Expanded Director’s Cut launches on the Switch later today. Shacknews has everything you might have missed from the August Nintendo Indie World Showcase.