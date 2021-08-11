Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series announced at Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 Samsung kicked off its latest Galaxy Unpacked presentation with the reveal of the Galaxy Watch4 series of smart watches.

Samsung kicked things off with the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series, which will be coming out later this August 2021.

Samsung revealed the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series at the Galaxy Unpacked presentation on August 11, 2021. The Galaxy Watch4 comes in two variations, starting at $249 for a standard version and $349.99 for "Classic" version. There are also different sizes and different colors (black, green, and silver) that will be available at the start. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series is set to launch on August 27, 2021 and pre-orders are available now.

