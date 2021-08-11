Unboxing & Review: Pokemon Poke Ball and Great Ball Replicas We took a close look at The Wand Company's Pokemon Poke Ball and Great Ball replicas. Come see what we think of the quality of these collectibles!

Poke Balls are an iconic part of the Pokemon universe. As important as any pocket monster, these items are key tools you need to capture any pokemon. There have been many Poke Balls variants over the years, but the original Poke Ball remains the most recognizable. That’s why The Wand Company has made a replica collectible of it and a few other choice balls from the franchise. It even kind enough to send us samples of its Poke Ball and Great Ball replica products for unboxing and review.

Right away, the case that both the Poke Ball and Great Ball come in is of note. All of this collectible lineup features a case with a raising platform inside that displays the Poke Balls prominently when you open it up if you want to show it off prominently. The case also has LED lights to light up your ball, a name plate on the front that changes the light color when pushed, a plate on the bottom where a holographic authentication number is printed and licensed by the Pokemon company, and a metal mount ring if you want to display the ball on top of or without the case entirely.

The bottom plate can also be removed to expose the battery housing for the LEDs and is also where the mount ring is hidden and can be stored when not in use. The Poke Ball and Great Ball themselves area also very shiny, featuring a gloss laquer finish over a die-cast ball mold. Because of the materials, the Poke Ball and Great Ball also have a bit of weight to them at around 10 ounces a piece. The ball doesn’t open conventionally, but the button on the front has lights inside it that can respond to touch and movement, or be set to change color. The button section can be removed to get at the battery core that powers it inside the ball. Each ball retails at $99.99 USD at select retailers, and The Wand Company has intention to release more Poke Ball variant collectibles.

