Charizard build: Moves and Held Items - Pokemon Unite Practice the ultimate Charizard build in Pokemon Unite so you can clean up whether you're jungling, focusing on DPS, or being a brawler.

The right Charizard build can make all the difference in Pokemon Unite. As a Melee All-Rounder, Charizard is perfect for the player that wants a little bit of everything and doesn’t want to be locked into a specific playstyle.

Charizard build – Moves and abilities

As a Melee All-Rounder, a Charizard build should focus on keeping Charizard alive and keeping it closer to the enemy. Thankfully, it has quite a few abilities that are useful at closing the gap and can even keep the enemy’s receiving damage even while moves go on cooldown.

Flame Burst – Attacks with a bursting flame. When this move hits, it leaves opposing Pokemon burned and increases the user’s movement speed for a short time. Upgrade options at Level 5: Flamethrower – Attacks with an intense blast of fire. When this move hits, it leaves opposing Pokemon burned and increases the user’s movement speed for a short time. Upgrade increases this move’s damage and the damage caused by burning. Fire Punch – Has the user punch with a fiery fist, dealing damage and shoving opposing Pokemon when it hits. Also leaves the opposing Pokemon it shoves burned. Upgrade reduces the move’s cooldown every time a basic attack hits.

Fire Spin – Encircles opposing Pokemon in the area of effect in a vortex of fire. After this move hits, it deals damage over time and decreases the movement speed of opposing Pokemon for a short time.

Upgrade options at Level 7: Fire Blast – Blasts intense, all-consuming fire, dealing damage over time to opposing Pokemon while the flames continue to burn on the ground and decreases the movement speed of opposing Pokemon for a short time. Upgrade increases the damage dealt by this move. Flare Blitz – Has the user charge forward cloaked in fire, throwing opposing Pokemon. Also grants the user a shield. Upgrade decreases the movement speed of opposing Pokemon for a short time when they are thrown by this move.

Unite Move: Seismic Slam – Has the user fly up into the air, allowing it to move freely over obstacles. While this Unite Move is being used, the user’s basic attacks deal increased damage and leave opposing Pokemon burned. In addition, when the user deals damage to an opposing Pokemon, the user recovers HP. Using this Unite Move again on a Pokemon from the opposing team has the user grab it and slam it onto the ground from the air.

Passive: Blaze – When the Pokemon is at half HP or less, its critical-hit rate is increased.

Basic Attack – Deals continual damage. Deals increased damage to opposing Pokemon that are burned and increases in range when the user evolves.

As for what moves to take for Charizard, a good idea is to couple up the two dash moves, Fire Punch and Flare Blitz. Fire Punch shoves the opposing Pokemon, which means you don’t want to use something like Fire Blast with it, as it leaves the fire on the ground and it can be easy to push a Pokemon out of it. In saying this, skilled players may be able to throw out Fire Blast and follow up with Fire Punch to knock an opponent into the fire.

Another great option is Flamethrower and Fire Blast. When Flamethower is upgraded, it increases the damage caused by burning, which couples nicely with Fire Blasts' continual burn damage.

What Held Items to use with Charizard

Charizard’s passive means that its critical-hit chance increases when it is on half health or lower. This can be further increased by using Scope Lens, which increases the critical-hit rate. If you can manage to get the crit chance to increase, you can wind up dealing a surprising amount of damage.

Muscle Band is another great item for Charizard. The basic attack of Charizard already features a damage-over-time effect, and increasing its base attack damage and speed is going to amount to high damage output.

For the third Held Item, it’s going to be dealer’s choice here. However, Charizard can be quite tanky at higher levels, so leaning into that might be a good idea. Something like the Rocky Helmet for its damage redistribution or the Assault Vest for the shield while not in combat are two options.

Finding the right Charizard build for you in Pokemon Unite might be different to the one outlined above. Give it a shot and then swap in or out abilities and Held Items until you find one that matches your playstyle. Take a moment to look over the Shacknews Pokemon Unite page for more helpful guides and the latest news.