Will there be a campaign versus mode in Back 4 Blood? Players want to know if Back 4 Blood will feature a Campaign Versus mode for some zombie PVP goodness.

With Back 4 Blood featuring an intense PVP mode, players are beginning to wonder if it extends to the campaign. The developers at Turtle Rock Studios have, in the past, released games where players could engage in a campaign versus mode, so questioning if that will be the case here makes sense.

Will there be a PVP campaign mode in Back 4 Blood?

Unfortunately, there will be no campaign versus mode, PVP campaign, or any other player-versus-player campaign experience in Back 4 Blood. Instead, the PVP aspect will focus solely on the Swarm mode, which sees players defending an area and trying to last longer than the other team in a best-of-three rounds setup.

The Back 4 Blood FAQ (available via the Turtle Rock Studios Discord channel) confirmed that there would not be campaign PVP, “We do not have plans to have a campaign versus mode at this time.”

When questioned by a player for the reasoning behind this design decision, Turtle Rock Studios co-founder and design director Chris Ashton explained, “We have a lot of defensive equipment and our specials are good at ambushing. Defending worked far better for our game than running from A-B.” This seems to indicate that the mechanics work better for PVP if players can hole up in a location and prepare a defense rather than running-and-gunning through the streets to an exit point.

Though Back 4 Blood will not include a campaign versus mode, there is a PVP mode called Swarm that players are sure to enjoy. However, just because it’s not there at launch, doesn’t mean it will never happen, especially if players really want it and the developers can figure out a way to make it work well. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Back 4 Blood page for the latest coverage and news on this exciting new title.