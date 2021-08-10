New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the ID@Xbox August Indie Showcase here

Here's how you can check out Microsoft and Twitch's ID@Xbox showcase.
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft not only owns some of the biggest studios in gaming, but it also oversees plenty of smaller teams. ID@Xbox is the brand over at Xbox dedicated to indie games coming to the platform. Several titles are set to launch in the next year, and Microsoft is looking to promote them in an upcoming Indie Showcast broadcast. Let’s look at how you can watch the ID@Xbox August Indie Showcase.

Microsoft is partnering with Twitch for the ID@Xbox August Indie Showcase, which will take place on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. With that partnership, the showcase is being streamed exclusively on the Twitch Gaming and Xbox Twitch channels. “During this showcase, we’ll once again feature tons of independent titles, including brand new game announcements from developers and publishers such as Rebellion, Chump Squad, and others,” said Microsoft in its announcement of the event.

Microsoft has teased some of the games that will be featured during the ID@Xbox August Indie Showcase. This includes The Artful Escape, OlliOlli World, Library of Ruina, and RPG Time. Some games will also have gameplay demos shown during the event. Lastly, Microsoft is teasing that some Xbox Game Pass-related announcements will be made at the showcase.

The ID@Xbox August Indie Showcase is set to go down soon and will shine the spotlight on upcoming games from independent developers. For more on the Xbox brand, stick with us here at Shacknews.

