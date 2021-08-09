Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of August 9, 2021 Let's look at what's coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

Happy Monday, Shacknews. Another week is upon us, so let's get things started off properly with our Shacknews Livestream Schedule.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of August 2, 2021

This week's schedule includes all of our recurring shows. From let's plays to gaming news and esports discussions, there's a wide range of content over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. PT Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Hitman 3 Shacknews Featured Contracts Thursday at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake and TJ Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

We'd like to extend a huge thank you to everyone that decides to come hang out with us on Twitch. We're passionate about streaming, and truly do appreciate all of your support. You help these shows grow and get better each and every week.

If you're interested in further supporting our livestreaming efforts, please consider subscribing to Shacknews on Twitch. Perks include zero ads on our channel, while also getting access to some sweet Twitch emotes. If you're an Amazon Prime member, then you can redeem a free sub each month with Prime Gaming, which we detailed in our guide on how to link your Amazon and Twitch accounts.

Shacknews’ video content doesn’t stop at just Twitch. Our YouTube channel is home to a trove of exclusive content.