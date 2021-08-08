Pikachu build: Moves and Held Items - Pokemon Unite Find a good Pikachu build in Pokemon Unite and become an electrified terror for your enemies.

Pikachu is a powerful fighter in Pokemon Unite, but with the right build, it can become something unstoppable. Finding a Pikachu build that fits your playstyle might be difficult, though, there are some general guidelines to help you maximise Pikachu’s inherent paralysis effect. Let’s take a look at a Pikachu build, including the moves and Held Items you might consider.

Pikachu build – Moves and abilities

Pikachu is a Ranged Attacker, meaning it’s all about getting kills against other players. Featuring one of the highest Offense stats, Pikachu is able to shred enemy health, however, it does suffer with its own limited health pool. Here is Pikachu’s moves and abilities:

Thunder Shock – Releases electricity, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon in the area of effect. Also paralyzes opposing Pokemon for a short time. Upgrade options at Level 4: Electro Ball – Hurls an electric orb, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon in the area of effect and leaving them paralyzed for a short time. This move’s damage increases the lower the opposing Pokemon’s remaining HP is. Upgrade increases damage. Thunder – Drops wicked thunderbolts, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon in the area of effect. Upgrade increases the number of attacks for this move.

Electroweb – Attacks and captures opposing Pokemon using an electric net, leaving them unable to move.

Upgrade options at Level 6: Volt Tackle – Has the user electrify itself and charge ahead, throwing opposing Pokemon. Upgrade reduces the move’s cooldown. Thunderbolt – Attacks with a strong electric blast, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon in the area of effect and leaving them unable to act. Upgrade increases damage dealt.

Unite Move: Thunder Storm – Attacks the opposing team’s Pokemon near the user with tremendous bolts of lightning.

Passive: Static – Paralyzes all opponents near the Pokemon for a short time when the Pokemon receives damage. This ability goes on cooldown after its triggered.

Basic Attack – Becomes a boosted attack with every third attack, dealing increased damage. This boosted attack also paralyzes opposing Pokemon for a short time when it hits.

As for what moves to take with Pikachu, one of the best options is to lean into Pikachu’s natural paralysis effect. By selecting Electro Ball at Level 4 and then Thunderbolt at Level 6, you will have two moves that effectively stun an opponent. Utilize these to lock down a weak enemy and remove them as a threat.

Alternatively, you can go for a more AoE build and focus on Thunder and Thunderbolt. You will lack the single-target benefit but make up for it in slightly more damage, though at the cost of additional paralysis effect.

What Held Items to use with Pikachu

Because Pikachu is a very quick caster that is able to stun-lock opponents with its moves, leaning into the special attacks is a great idea.

Wise Glasses – Increase Special Attack

Special Attack Specs – When the Pokemon scores a goal, its Special Attack increases.

By using these two Held Items, you can ensure Pikachu’s moves deal a considerable amount of damage. Just focus on quick dunks so that the enemy has a smaller window to block your goal. For example, scoring 1 point is faster than scoring 40 points.

For the third Held Item, it’s really dealer’s choice. Muscle Band remains a great option for raw damage boost, but Attack Weight might be worth considering. This increases your attack damage after scoring a goal.

Pikachu is a rather powerful Ranged Attacker in Pokemon Unite. With the right Pikachu build, including Held Items, you’ll be able to sweep other teams out of your lane with ease. Just make sure you’ve got a Support to help keep you alive. Swing over to the Shacknews Pokemon Unite page for more helpful guides and the latest news.