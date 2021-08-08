ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 79 - Finally live with Chapter Five The journey through every N64 game released in North America with Bryan is back. The adventure through Paper Mario continues on skankcore64.

Hello Shacknews and happy Sunday to you all. As the weekend draws to a close, you can count on skankcore64 to help distract from the inevitable march of Monday as it threatens to bring us back to the routine. My quest to complete every Nintendo 64 game released in North America continues later today with more Paper Mario. Tune into Shacknews Twitch at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET so you don't miss any of the action.

Episode 78 - Finally live with Chapter Five

Last time on skankcore64, I put the pancaked Mario into a good position by completing a multitude of side quests in the form of Koopa Koot favors in order to earn the Gold Credit and unlock the last money-making minigame. I thought this would have taken longer and it would have if I hadn't discovered the warp pipes leading to each area I had visited already. I was mistaken in how to get these pipes to appear and I'm glad I figured that out. The backtracking across each area would have been incredibly tedious without those helpful warp pipes. I can't believe I delivered all of those letters the hard way without them.

Today, I'm looking at finishing the last few favors that I can at this point but don't fret! There will be actual story progression on this episode of skankcore64, I promise. The tasks for Koopa Koot should prove to be fairly easy with the new warp pipes at my disposal. After they are out of the way, it'll be time for Chapter Five and the first new area to explore in quite a few livestreams. I'll be headed to Lavalava Island so I can only imagine what I might find there. Find out with me as we adventure together on Shacknews Twitch or keep an eye on my progress with the embedded viewer above.

