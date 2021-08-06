Evening Reading - August 6, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Destiny 2 shotgun-sliders are getting a nerf in Crucible
- Sega Sammy Q1 2022 earnings results showcase across-the-board recovery year-over-year
- Niantic responds to Pokemon Go player complaints over new changes
- Phantasy Star Online 2 has exceeded 9 million users since worldwide release in June
- Nintendo celebrates Metroid's 35th anniversary with a new Dread trailer
- Xur's location and wares for August 6, 2021 - Destiny 2
- Huawei says their 'aim is to survive' as revenues fall 29% from first half of 2020
- EVO 2021 Online: Streams, schedule, brackets, games & prize pool
- Weekend Console Download Deals for August 6
- Weekend PC Download Deals for August 6
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
McDonald's food be like
August 5, 2021
Gotta love that days-old lettuce.
Cheermander is rooting for you
You got this. Cheermander says so. pic.twitter.com/4Q4Jvaa1s5— Fable (Not Dead Yet) (@fablefire) August 6, 2021
You got this.
What emphasis can do to a sentence
The importance of proper italicized word placement. pic.twitter.com/fQT5AuYn5W— C.S. Ratliff (@cs_ratliff) August 5, 2021
I didn't say we should kill him.
Interesting words from Toad
mario & luigi was prophetic pic.twitter.com/2Zr5yhRNIH— André Segers (@AndreSegers) August 5, 2021
Take the damn vaccine, toad.
Trolling the Westboro Baptist Church
Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR— talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021
Should out to David Grohl.
Losing Alyx's signal
Play Half-Life: Alyx, people!
Visuals from the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert
Truly a gorgeous event.
The Last of Us TV series set?
Photos of the HBO's 'The Last of Us' set being built in Calgary.— The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) August 4, 2021
(via CTV News) pic.twitter.com/m5HWqD38Jv
Definitely looks like Boston from the first game.
Let's bring this one back
August 6, 2021
Enjoy your weekend!
