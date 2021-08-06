Evening Reading - August 6, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

McDonald's food be like

Gotta love that days-old lettuce.

Cheermander is rooting for you

You got this. Cheermander says so. pic.twitter.com/4Q4Jvaa1s5 — Fable (Not Dead Yet) (@fablefire) August 6, 2021

You got this.

What emphasis can do to a sentence

The importance of proper italicized word placement. pic.twitter.com/fQT5AuYn5W — C.S. Ratliff (@cs_ratliff) August 5, 2021

I didn't say we should kill him.

Interesting words from Toad

mario & luigi was prophetic pic.twitter.com/2Zr5yhRNIH — André Segers (@AndreSegers) August 5, 2021

Take the damn vaccine, toad.

Trolling the Westboro Baptist Church

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

Should out to David Grohl.

Losing Alyx's signal

Play Half-Life: Alyx, people!

Visuals from the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert

Truly a gorgeous event.

The Last of Us TV series set?

Photos of the HBO's 'The Last of Us' set being built in Calgary.



(via CTV News) pic.twitter.com/m5HWqD38Jv — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) August 4, 2021

Definitely looks like Boston from the first game.

Let's bring this one back

Enjoy your weekend!

