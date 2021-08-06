Xur's location and wares for August 6, 2021 - Destiny 2 The Agent of the Nine returns to Destiny 2 and he's got a bag full of Exotic goodies.

Greetings, Guardians, and welcome to our August 6, 2021 guide to help you find Xur's location in Destiny 2. Not only will we pinpoint the Agent of the Nine's whereabouts, we'll also break down what he's selling and give you some buying strategies depending on your Legendary Shard balance and play style. Let's get started.

Xur's location for August 6, 2021

Xur is located in Watcher's Grave on Nessuss. From the nearby fast-travel point, hop on your sparrow and drive forward. Xur will be standing in a large tree, and we wouldn't be shocked to see several Guardians standing around him.

Xur's wares for August 6, 2021

As per usual, Xur is selling four Exotics, including three amor pieces and a weapon. There is one armor piece for each class, and a random weapon. Below you will find a list of the items, including a detailed look at the stat roll for the armor pieces.

Skyburner's Oath

Ophidia Spathe Mobility - 9 Resilience - 2 Recovery - 21 Discipline - 12 Intellect - 2 Strength - 14 Total - 60

Severance Enclosure Mobility - 9 Resilience - 7 Recovery - 16 Discipline - 14 Intellect - 14 Strength - 2 Total - 62

Eye of Another World Mobility - 18 Resilience - 12 Recovery - 4 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 12 Strength - 7 Total - 62



If you're struggling to figure out what to buy, our advice is that you should buy everything you don't already own, assuming you can afford the Legendary Shards. There is no downside to snagging all this gear and stuffing it in your vault for later use, or even blowing it up, since you'll be able to pull it from Collections any time. The meta shifts in Destiny 2 every few months. Exotics that have been lifeless for years come back with a bang, and you never want to be stuck in a spot where you don't own the one thing you need to defeat a boss, especially when you could have bought it from Xur. Even if you don't play all three classes, buy the armor in case that changes. Prioritize the weapon if you don't have it, as well as the armor you don't own for your main class, but get it all if you can.

Now that you know Xur's location and wares for August 6, 2021, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. You'll find hundreds of guides to help you navigate the often confusing quests and tasks found in Bungie's looter shooter.