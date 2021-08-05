Riders Republic beta sign-up, start date & install size Prepare for the Riders Republic beta by signing up, preloading the game, and learning what modes will be available to play.

Riders Republic looks to fuse together the worlds of extreme sports and the video games. Before the game releases, players will be able to sign up for the Riders Republic beta and even preload the game prior to the beta start time. No matter what platform you play on, there’s bound to be some fun to be had in the various careers and modes available.

Riders Republic beta sign up

Players can sign up for the Riders Republic beta via the official site. Those that get access to the beta will be able to send a beta invitation to two friends. Players can sign up for the beta on the platform of their choice, including PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Stadia. Note that Riders Republic is available through Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store on PC.

Go to the Riders Republic section of the Ubisoft site Click Register for Betas at the top Select your preferred platform Log in to your Ubisoft account or create one

Be sure to check your inbox for the Riders Republic beta invite, including your spam and/or junk folder.

Riders Republic beta start and end date

The Riders Republic beta is scheduled to start on August 23 and end on August 25. This gives players only a few days to jump in and get a taste of the extreme sports on offer. Unfortunately, this is during the week, instead of over a weekend, so you may need to plan out your playtime a bit more carefully.

Riders Republic preload time & install size

Players can get prepared for the Riders Republic beta by preloading the game. The preload will be available on August 21, giving players a few days to get all the data downloaded and installed.

As for the download size, the Riders Republic beta will be between 19 and 21GB, depending on your platform.

Riders Republic beta careers & modes

There will be three careers featured in the Riders Republic beta. These careers will focus on Bike Races, Snow Tricks, and Air Sports (rocketwing and wingsuit). Beyond these main careers, the beta will also include a few multiplayer modes, which the official press release explains:

Mass Races : The crazier the better in these epic, multisport races with more than 50 players*. New races appear randomly on the map every hour, so players will need to get ready to watch their blind spots, protect their position and remain agile with their skills as they fight their way to the finish line.

: The crazier the better in these epic, multisport races with more than 50 players*. New races appear randomly on the map every hour, so players will need to get ready to watch their blind spots, protect their position and remain agile with their skills as they fight their way to the finish line. Tricks Battle : Compete in 6v6 matchups and try to land as many tricks as possible on the various modules to capture them and earn points. The team with the highest score wins.

: Compete in 6v6 matchups and try to land as many tricks as possible on the various modules to capture them and earn points. The team with the highest score wins. Free for All : Challenge new opponents and show them how it’s done through a select playlist of events.

: Challenge new opponents and show them how it’s done through a select playlist of events. Versus Mode: Players can join up with friends in their career progression and see who’s the very best.

After you’ve signed up for the Riders Republic beta, all you need to do is wait until the preload unlocks, and then get it downloaded. Just make sure you’ve got room for the install size. You can head over to the official site for Riders Republic to read more about the careers and game modes that will be included in the beta. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Riders Republic.