Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 34

It's time for another round of fun film and television discussions.
Donovan Erskine
1

It's time for the first August episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!, our movie and television discussion show here on Shacknews. From new movie trailers to more director drama, we've got plenty to dig through, so come join us!

Episode 34 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

If you're watching our show today, we would love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about the new trailers for Venom: Let There be Carnage and Cobra Kai Season 4, as well as James Gunn's comments about Martin Scorsese.

If you do stop by and hang out with us during today’s show, we’d like to thank you. Pop! Goes the Culture! has been a fun change of pace for us here at Shacknews, and we hope to last far beyond a second season. If you’d like to support the stream, consider giving us your monthly Prime Gaming subscription.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 34 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

