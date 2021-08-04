New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

COLOPL settles patent infringement suit with Nintendo

Mobile developer COLOPL reaches a settlement with Nintendo after a three-year dispute.
Donovan Erskine
It was back in 2017 that COLOPL - mobile game developer behind several popular titles - found itself on the receiving end of a patent infringement lawsuit from Nintendo. This came as a result of the game White Cat Project, which Nintendo alleged was infringing upon one of its patents. Now, after a lengthy back-and-forth, the two sides have come to a settlement, with COLOPL set to pay Nintendo a hefty chunk of change.

Both Nintendo and COLOPL confirmed the settlement with posts to their respective website. Over on Nintendo’s page, the company states “The settlement is that COLOPL will pay the Company a settlement fee for the proceedings, including future licenses for the Company's patents, and the Company will will withdraw from proceedings” This deal allows COLOPL to continue development on White Cat Project without further legal pressure from Nintendo, in exchange for cash.

The COLOPL website essentially says the same things mentioned in the Nintendo statement. However, neither post reveals just how much money is involved in the settlement. However, a report from gameindustry.biz states that COLOPL is set to pay The Big N ¥3.3 billion, which translates to roughly $30 million USD. In exchange, Nintendo will grant the developer licensing rights to the patents that caused all of this trouble in the first place.

COLOPL is just one of many developers, both big and small, to find itself in legal hot water with Nintendo. That said, COLOPL’s story seems to have a happier ending than most, as it will be allowed to continue working on its projects, now with licensing (after paying a hefty fee). For more on the business side of the video game industry, Shacknews is your place.

