Far Cry 5 free weekend starts August 5 with discount during event Ubisoft is making Far Cry 5 free on PC, consoles, and Google Stadia through the upcoming weekend with a discount during the free period.

Far Cry 5 is another vast open-world first-person shooter in Ubisoft’s iconic series which allowed players to explore a backwoods American militant cult and fight to put an end to it. It’s also another game in which you go on a chaotic, guns-a-blazing rampage against a group trying to put a stop to you. If you were sitting on the fence about it, you’ll be able to try it without risk shortly. Far Cry 5 is getting a free weekend and will be on discount during that free period.

Ubisoft announced Far Cry 5’s free weekend event via a press release and deal page on its website on August 3, 2021. From August 5 to August 9, players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, and PC via Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store will be able to play Far Cry 5 for free. It can be pre-downloaded now, but it won’t be free to keep. That said, there will also be a substantial discount on purchasing the game during its free period. It’s 80 percent off on PlayStation and EGS and 85 percent off on Ubisoft, Steam, Stadia, and Xbox.

For our time with it, Far Cry 5 was another decent entry in the series, though not its best. The game was gorgeous and had a ton of content to show for about 50 hours worth of gameplay. However, it had some silly issues, such as fishing and hunting that were of little consequence, the inability to go prone in a game that required stealth and more. Its DLC, New Dawn, was ultimately similar. Good, but not the best the Far Cry franchise has offered.

Even so, free and highly discounted is a decent reason to take a second look at this game and see if it’s up your alley. If you’re interested, be sure to jump in on Far Cry 5’s free weekend on your platform of choice starting on August 5.