Xur's location and wares for July 30, 2021 - Destiny 2 Find out where the Agent of the Nine is hiding in Destiny 2 this weekend, and what he's brought to sell.

Greetings, Guardians, and welcome to another weekend where we can all visit Xur and mumble about how he's not selling the thing we want. We'll still buy from him, though, because that's what we do. We spend our Legendary Shards on gear we don't need because it has a better – or perhaps just different – roll than our current version. First, we need to find Xur's location.

Xur's location for July 30, 2021

Xur can be found in the Tower Hangar. When you spawn into the main part of the Tower, turn to your left and run until you reach the Hangar. Turn left as you enter the Hangar and look for Xur up some stairs near the edge. Usually there are a few Guardians with him, so finding him won't be too difficult.

Xur's wares for July 30, 2021

Here's what Xur is selling this week:

Telesto

Lucky Pants

Mobility - 17 Resilience - 15 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 9 Strength - 14 Total - 66

Actium War Rig Mobility - 15 Resilience - 17 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 12 Strength - 9 Total - 65

Claws of Ahamkara

Mobility - 14 Resilience - 2 Recovery - 18 Discipline - 10 Intellect - 2 Strength - 18 Total - 64



Now that you know what Xur is selling, let's have a discussion about what you should buy. You should purchase anything that you don't own, prioritizing the class you play and any missing weapons. Telesto is a great Fusion Rifle that gets "broken" every few months. Broken in the way that it does crazy cool things that cause Bungie to turn it off or fix it. Buy Telesto if you don't already own it. After that, buy anything you don't own. Even if you don't play as the other two classes, collect the gear so that if you ever make the switch – we can't predict the future – you'll have the gear pool to get off on the right foot.

Now that you know Xur's location and wares for July 30, 2021, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help.