Sam Chandler
Destiny 2’s next content drop is almost here, which means players want to know the Season 15 release date. Thankfully, based on the time left in Season of the Splicer, it’s fairly straightforward to get an idea of when Season 15 will be available for players to experience.

Destiny 2 Season 15 release date

The Destiny 2 Season 15 release date should be August 24, 2021. The reason why it “should be” is that there isn’t anything official yet, but what we do have is history. All previous Seasons’ end dates have ushered in the beginning of the next, and Season of the Splicer finishes up on August 24. Ergo, it’s highly likely Season 15 will start then, even though Bungie hasn’t confirmed it.

destiny 2 season 15 release date
Season of the Splicer is still going but its end date lets us know the Season 15 start date.

However, there’s always the chance Bungie will do something a bit different. While Season 14 will end on August 24, the recent delay to the major Witch Queen expansion has sort of thrown the end of 2021 into question. Players were anticipating the release of the Witch Queen this year, coinciding with the release of another season, potentially Season 16. Because the Witch Queen has been pushed back to 2022, no one is certain whether it will still be the sixteenth Season, whether Season 15 will be longer, or if we’ll get another Season between Season 15 and the Witch Queen. There is also the possibility that Season 15 will start later than expected.

In saying all this, Bungie likely wants to avoid a situation where there is no new content on the horizon for players, and a pause in the usual cadence of seasonal releases would do just that. What we could be looking at, instead, is Beyond Light being the first major expansion to feature five Seasons within its banner.

Regardless of what happens with the Seasons leading up to the Witch Queen release, there’s a very good chance that Season 15 will release on August 24. So, mark your calendar, set your alarms, and get ready to fight the next threat in anticipation for Savathun’s assault on humanity. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for our coverage of each Season of Destiny 2.

