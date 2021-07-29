New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - July 29, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Grounded is free on Steam this weekend

You should absolutely play Grounded this weekend. It's a phenomenal game. Don't tell your friends about the giant spiders and just let them experience it naturally.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Do you like sudoku? I've never been really good at it. Though, these videos are making me want to get better.

Mr Bean 2.0

Physical comedy lives on.

I needed this today

You should have this, too.

Choose one

This is where I'd put the meme of the person at the drink station pushing both buttons at once.

Have you gotten your vaccine yet?

I wonder if we'll need to get another one soon.

This is so clever

The use of "frankly" is just *chef's kiss*.

I had to listen to this

Now you have to, too.

HALO

This meme format is great. Did you get into the Halo Infinite technical preview?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He squished into his bed that was too small for him at this point.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola