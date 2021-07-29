Evening Reading - July 29, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Grounded is free on Steam this weekend

Want to check out Grounded but haven't yet? Then why not do it now since it's free to play for this weekend only on Steam!



Grab your friends, download today, and come check out the backyard! It'll be fun, I promise! 😉🐝https://t.co/TxfjFO7MJc — Grounded (@GroundedTheGame) July 29, 2021

You should absolutely play Grounded this weekend. It's a phenomenal game. Don't tell your friends about the giant spiders and just let them experience it naturally.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Do you like sudoku? I've never been really good at it. Though, these videos are making me want to get better.

Mr Bean 2.0

I love mr bean pic.twitter.com/sTimCIgUrI — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 29, 2021

Physical comedy lives on.

I needed this today

You should have this, too.

Choose one

This is where I'd put the meme of the person at the drink station pushing both buttons at once.

Have you gotten your vaccine yet?

I know Pfizer is coming with the Delta Variant DLC, but I'm just gonna wait for the Vaccine of the Year edition. — IFY (@IfyNwadiwe) July 29, 2021

I wonder if we'll need to get another one soon.

This is so clever

Therapists only want one thing and frankly it’s discussing. — sleepy jo (@jojipaints) July 27, 2021

The use of "frankly" is just *chef's kiss*.

I had to listen to this

Now you have to, too.

HALO

This meme format is great. Did you get into the Halo Infinite technical preview?

