Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 1.11.0 patch notes include seasonal events update The patch notes for Ver. 1.11.0 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons will also usher in Fireworks Shows in August.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was probably one of the most important games from 2020. It released just as the coronavirus pandemic was starting, and basically made life a bit easier for us all. And now, over a year from its release, it continues to receive updates. Nintendo has just released Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 1.11.0, which updates the game with seasonal events and items.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 1.11.0 update

Released on July 28, 2021, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 1.11.0 update looks to give players some new and exciting items to purchase while also breathing some fresh air into the seasonal events. The following patch notes come courtesy of the Nintendo Support page:

General updates

Seasonal events have been updated.

The following content has also been added: Additional limited-time seasonal items from Nook Shopping.



Fixed issues

Adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

There’s really not a lot to go on here. There are apparently fixes and adjustments to the game that improve the experience, but no details on what these might be. We’ll be sure to let you know what these are should we discover them.

The patch also updated the seasonal events. This likely means that each of the game’s seasonal events have received a little bit of a refresher, be it tweaks to how the events operate or the types of rewards on offer. The official Animal Crossing page gives us a sneak peek at the next event, which will be Fireworks Shows. This event starts in August with the skies lighting up every Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

Beyond these, Nook Shopping has also received some new limited-time items to go along with the seasonal changes and events. Be sure to visit Timmy and Tommy to see what new goodies they have in stock. Keep an eye out for an eggplant cow, cucumber horse, dango, moon cakes, and songpyeon.

It’s always pleasing to see Animal Crossing: New Horizons receive another update. Though the patch notes are light, version 1.11.0 is bound to offer some new and exciting changes for players looking to dig into the seasonal content. For more on this lovable title from Nintendo, make sure to check out the Shacknews Animal Crossing: New Horizons page.