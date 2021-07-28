Evening Reading - July 28, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Shacknews' 25 favorite video interviews
- Pokemon Unite review: A divisive battle
- Hitman 3 Season of Lust includes Shacknews Featured Contracts
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits gets one more delay to September
- GameStop will be pilot tester of new Twitter Shop Module
- Facebook (FB) Q2 2021 earnings results overshadowed by iOS and regulatory revenue headwinds
- Ubisoft employees call out company's handling of harassment allegations in open letter
- Rocket League gets the keys to 007's Aston Martin DB5 tomorrow
- GameStop (GME) moving on up to S&P MidCap 400 index next week
- PlayStation 5 has sold over over 10 million units since launch
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Loop Daddy is at it again
Um did I just stumble upon @marcrebillet busking in Dimes Square pic.twitter.com/wWe6vNzi0O— michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) July 28, 2021
I think today's soundtrack has been picked.
Aussie is a bit excited about winning
Starting a “best daily moments of the Olympics” thread with this Hall of Fame entry from Kaylee McKeown after winning gold: pic.twitter.com/6NVuOnUfss— Josh Butler (@JoshButler) July 27, 2021
Nothing wrong with this.
She is just too adorable
for personal reasons I will be passing away 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/j1n7ekIQxC— jaclyn (@j_n_foster) July 25, 2021
Oh my goodness.
How guys should be talking among other guys
why is this the most accurate tiktok I’ve ever seen lmaaaaoooooo pic.twitter.com/pvBOyqoLsr— Aaron West (@oeste) July 23, 2021
No, but seriously, I think the gorilla is the best option here.
King of the Hill screens
July 24, 2021
In this episode, Bill winds up in jail and Hank discovers his head tattoo.
The best necktie
horrific necktie#DiscoElysium @studioZAUM pic.twitter.com/zr0TtazUs9— flashmedallion (@flashmedallion) July 23, 2021
Have you played Disco Elysium yet?
Text-based jokes are great
me: help there’s a merderer in my house— FRO VO (@fro_vo) July 22, 2021
911: murderer is with a u
me: thatsa what i justa said
Comedians make good use of Twitter's limitations.
What did you just call me?
me: see you later!— not sara (genuinely hillary) (@smithsara79) July 25, 2021
crocodile: what the fuck did you just say
Yeah, that's what I thought.
Here's a photo of Wednesday on Wednesday!
