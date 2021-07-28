Evening Reading - July 28, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Loop Daddy is at it again

Um did I just stumble upon @marcrebillet busking in Dimes Square pic.twitter.com/wWe6vNzi0O — michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) July 28, 2021

I think today's soundtrack has been picked.

Aussie is a bit excited about winning

Starting a “best daily moments of the Olympics” thread with this Hall of Fame entry from Kaylee McKeown after winning gold: pic.twitter.com/6NVuOnUfss — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) July 27, 2021

Nothing wrong with this.

She is just too adorable

for personal reasons I will be passing away 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/j1n7ekIQxC — jaclyn (@j_n_foster) July 25, 2021

Oh my goodness.

How guys should be talking among other guys

why is this the most accurate tiktok I’ve ever seen lmaaaaoooooo pic.twitter.com/pvBOyqoLsr — Aaron West (@oeste) July 23, 2021

No, but seriously, I think the gorilla is the best option here.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/sFBg9EeASR — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) July 24, 2021

In this episode, Bill winds up in jail and Hank discovers his head tattoo.

The best necktie

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

Text-based jokes are great

me: help there’s a merderer in my house



911: murderer is with a u



me: thatsa what i justa said — FRO VO (@fro_vo) July 22, 2021

Comedians make good use of Twitter's limitations.

What did you just call me?

me: see you later!



crocodile: what the fuck did you just say — not sara (genuinely hillary) (@smithsara79) July 25, 2021

Yeah, that's what I thought.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday on Wednesday!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.