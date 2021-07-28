New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Kena: Bridge of Spirits gets one more delay to September

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is getting delayed again, though this latest setback is much shorter than the last one.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Kena: Bridge of Spirits looked like it was so close to the finish line. It appeared like it would be an exciting game for PC and PS5 owners to help wrap up the summer. Unfortunately, that doesn't look like it's going to happen. It turns out that the adventure from Ember Lab will need a few more weeks in the oven and will now release in September.

Here's the statement from the Ember Lab Twitter account:

We have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena until September 21st to polish the game across all platforms. The team has been working extremely hard and we feel the extra time is critical to ensure the best experience possible.

We know many of you are eager to play and we appreciate your patience as the team continues to work on delivering the best version of Kena.

Thank you for your amazing support!

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was originally slated to release on August 24. This latest setback will only push the release date back for one more month, which is significantly less time than Kena's previous delay.

For the uninitiated, Kena: Bridge of Spirits follows a spirit guide tasked with escorting the departed to the end of life's journey. Her quest has her seeking out the sacred mountain shrine, where she will uncover keys to the past. She'll be accompanied by small creatures called the Rot, who can aid Kena in battle and help her solve various environmental puzzles.

While Kena's latest delay is a bummer, our recent hands-on preview still has us excited to see the final product. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is set to release on September 26 on PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive), PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

