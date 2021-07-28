GameStop will be pilot tester of new Twitter Shop Module Twitter is rolling out a new shopping feature, and GameStop will be among the first to utilize it.

Over the past year or so, we’ve seen Twitter introduce new features and changes as a means to evolve the way users interact with the platform. This includes Super Follows, Spaces, Fleets (RIP), and more. The social media company announced a new feature coming to Twitter titled Shop Module. This will allow users to purchase items and merchandise directly from an account. When the feature begins to roll out, video game retailer GameStop will be among the first pilot testers.

Twitter announced its new Shop Module feature in a post from the Twitter Support account. Set to start rolling out soon, Shop Module will allow users to buy items directly from the Twitter app. In the image provided, we see a mockup of what the Shop Module interface will look like, with item and price listings placed right under the follower and following counts on a profile. One of the two profiles shown is none other than everybody’s favorite video game retailer and meme stock, GameStop.

With GameStop being among the early testers for Twitter Shop Module, users will be able to buy anything from a Nintendo Switch to a gaming headset within the Twitter app, directly from the official GameStop profile. While in its early phase, Twitter Shop Module will be restricted to iOS devices. Therefore, the desktop and Android versions of Twitter will not be compatible with the feature for the foreseeable future.

Twitter’s new Shop Module feature is quite similar to the one found within the Instagram app, which has proven to be quite profitable for parent company Facebook. GameStop getting to be one of the pilot testers is an interesting move, especially when you consider the conversations surrounding the company and its stock over the last several months, and how heavily platforms like Twitter have factored into it all. To keep up with all of the features being added to (and removed from) Twitter, Shacknews is your place.