That's No Moon studio announced by former PlayStation lead & further veteran devs

There’s a new studio that has sprung up and opened its doors as of today and it’s got quite the staff and backing behind it. That’s No Moon is a group formed of a number of veteran game developers and staff, including former PlayStation Studio Head Michael Mumbauer. Moreover, this new studio’s upcoming efforts are looking lofty, as it announced with its opening that it has also secured $100 million USD in funding from Korean game developer and publisher Smilegate.

That’s No Moon announced its official opening via a new Twitter account and website introduction on July 28, 2021. The new studio’s leadership consists of major talent from across the industry, featuring Michael Mumbauer, former Infinity Ward Narrative Director Taylor Kurosaki, former Sony Santa Monica Director of Product Development Tina Kowalewski, and former EA Senior Development Director Nick Kononelos. The studio features further talent from Naughty Dog, Bungie, and other major developers throughout the industry.

Our first project is a new singleplayer, third-person, action-adventure game in partnership with Smilegate.

That’s No Moon has even announced that it is already on the path of its first game: a single player, third-person, action-adventure, aided by a $100 million USD investment from Crossfire developer and publisher Smilegate. Taylor Kuroski will take up the Creative Director role on the game while fellow Infinity Ward alumni and Campaign Design Director Jacob Minkoff will act as Game Director on the project. Even so despite gathering a considerable group of talent, That’s No Moon is still hiring as well, looking to fill a wealth of key roles at the studio, especially with work on the new project in mind.

With the studio established, investment locked in, and a project set, it’s expected that we can look forward to some kind of reveal or further updates from That’s No Moon in the not-so-far-off future. Stay tuned as we continue to follow the new studio for further news and information on its upcoming project.