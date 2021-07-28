Best tight ends - Madden NFL 22 Here are the highest-rated tight ends in Madden NFL 22.

The release of Madden NFL 22 is just weeks away, bringing about the latest iteration of the football simulator. It’s become tradition that developer EA Sports slowly releases the top player ratings as we build closer to a new Madden game, and that tradition is staying alive. Let’s take a look at the best tight ends in Madden NFL 22.

Highest rated tight ends in Madden 22

Travis Kelce - 99

George Kittle - 96

Darren Waller - 93

Mark Andrews - 88

Hunter Henry - 87

Austin Hooper - 86

Rob Gronkowski - 86

Mike Gesicki - 85

T.J. Hockenson - 85

Dallas Goedert - 84

The biggest story here is that Travis Kelce once again secures a spot in the highly-coveted Madden 99 Club. Although the Kansas City Chiefs’ season may not have ended how they hoped, it was yet another stellar year for Kelce, as reflected in his overall. George Kittle, who’s often the subject of arguments about who the best tight end in the NFL is, comes in at a 96 overall. Despite having to play with a backup quarterback for the majority of the season, Kittle proved that he’s still one of the best in the game.

Darren Waller gets his highest Madden overall yet with a 93. After consecutive breakout seasons, the Raiders tight end is now in the upper echelon of players at the position. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had yet another solid year, earning himself an 88 overall in Madden NFL 22. After coming out of retirement and winning yet another Super Bowl alongside Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski makes his way into the top 10 tight ends with an 86 overall. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert rounds out the best tight ends with an 84 overall.

Those are the best tight ends in Madden NFL 22, as shared by EA Sports. Since the developers live-tune these ratings throughout the real-life NFL season, expect many of these to change in order to reflect player performance. Stick with Shacknews for everything new with Madden NFL 22.