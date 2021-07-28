GameStop (GME) to rebrand all EB Games locations in Canada by end of 2021 GameStop is retiring the EB Games brand in Canadian markets before the end of the year.

There was once a time when GameStop (GME) and Electronics Boutique (better known as EB Games these days) were fierce competitors in the video game retail space. EB Games is far from as widespread as it used to be and many may not realize that GameStop actually took it over in a 2005 merger. GameStop has nonetheless kept the EB Games name active in certain regions, such as Canada. That said, it would appear GameStop is set to officially retire the brand in Canada by the end of 2021.

GameStop made its announcement regarding the EB Games brand in Canada in an investor relations press release on July 28, 2021. According to the release, GameStop plans to retire the EB Games brand in Canada by the end of this year. This means that all remaining Canadian EB Games physical locations will officially transfer over to the GameStop name. It’s an interesting move considering GameStop has owned the EB Games brand since 2005 with GameStop even using the brand to offer video game exclusive gear and content as late as 2018 with Monster Hunter World.

Formerly known as Electronics Boutique, GameStop has owned the EB Games brand since 2005 and kept it running in select regions, such as Canada.

This can also be seen as part of GameStop’s continued transition and consolidation of business throughout the previous year. The company has taken advantage of its massive increase in stock value to pursue major investments in the improvement and future-proofing of the company. That includes refocusing its efforts in ecommerce under the guidance of new Chairman of the Board Ryan Cohen, expanding its catalogue into PC parts and gaming monitors, and moving on from previous CEO George Sherman to make former Amazon exec Matt Furlong its new CEO.

Many older gamers will probably remember the EB Games name with fondness from back in the day when it was a true competitor to the growing GameStop brand. That said, it looks like Electronics Boutique’s last remaining days are fast approaching (at least in Canada) as it shifts fully over the GameStop brand. Stay tuned for more GME news and updates right here at Shacknews.