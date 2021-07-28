All Splitgate ranks Here are all of the competitive ranks featured in Splitgate.

Splitgate is a sci-fi shooter game developed by the team at 1047 Games. Pitched as “Portal meets Halo,” this game sees players creating portals that allow them to jump through space in order to maneuver the map and get the upper hand on enemies. Those that are looking for a serious challenge in this first-person shooter may queue into Ranked Mode, where they’ll face off with others in highly competitive matches. If you’re taking a shot at Ranked Mode, you’ll want to know each and every rank in Splitgate.

All Splitgate ranks

Ranked Mode in Splitgate features 4v4 matches. These matches happen across three unique game modes: King of the Hill, Domination, and Team Deathmatch. These are all of the competitive ranks featured in Splitgate:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Master

Champion

All Splitgate players will begin their Ranked journeys at Bronze. As they perform well and win games, that rank will rise. As players ascend the ranks, they’ll be put into matches with players whose skill is comparable to theirs. Splitgate’s Ranked mode follows an Elo System, which rewards winning, and punishes losing. If players are on a cold streak, their rank will decrease. Unfortunately, the actual numbers that go into determining rank and progression is kept behind the scenes, so it’s not always easy to gauge how you’re doing in between ranks.

It’s important to remember that Splitgate is still in beta. Because of this, the developers at 1047 Games are likely to make changes and adjustments to the game as they see fit. With Splitgate set to receive its 1.0 launch in August, massive changes could potentially come to Ranked Mode.

Those are all of the ranks in Splitgate, from Bronze to Champion. If you’ve been enjoying the game and think you’ve got what it takes to beat the best players that the game has to offer, perhaps Ranked Mode is for you. Shacknews is your place for everything you need to know about Splitgate.