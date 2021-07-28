New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Splitgate ranks

Here are all of the competitive ranks featured in Splitgate.
Donovan Erskine
1

Splitgate is a sci-fi shooter game developed by the team at 1047 Games. Pitched as “Portal meets Halo,” this game sees players creating portals that allow them to jump through space in order to maneuver the map and get the upper hand on enemies. Those that are looking for a serious challenge in this first-person shooter may queue into Ranked Mode, where they’ll face off with others in highly competitive matches. If you’re taking a shot at Ranked Mode, you’ll want to know each and every rank in Splitgate.

All Splitgate ranks

Ranked Mode in Splitgate features 4v4 matches. These matches happen across three unique game modes: King of the Hill, Domination, and Team Deathmatch. These are all of the competitive ranks featured in Splitgate:

  • Bronze
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Platinum
  • Diamond
  • Master
  • Champion

All Splitgate players will begin their Ranked journeys at Bronze. As they perform well and win games, that rank will rise. As players ascend the ranks, they’ll be put into matches with players whose skill is comparable to theirs. Splitgate’s Ranked mode follows an Elo System, which rewards winning, and punishes losing. If players are on a cold streak, their rank will decrease. Unfortunately, the actual numbers that go into determining rank and progression is kept behind the scenes, so it’s not always easy to gauge how you’re doing in between ranks.

It’s important to remember that Splitgate is still in beta. Because of this, the developers at 1047 Games are likely to make changes and adjustments to the game as they see fit. With Splitgate set to receive its 1.0 launch in August, massive changes could potentially come to Ranked Mode.

Those are all of the ranks in Splitgate, from Bronze to Champion. If you’ve been enjoying the game and think you’ve got what it takes to beat the best players that the game has to offer, perhaps Ranked Mode is for you. Shacknews is your place for everything you need to know about Splitgate.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

