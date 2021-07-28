Arcade1Up The Simpsons Arcade Cabinet pre-order date set for mid-August We finally have an idea of when we'll be able to get Arcade1Up's take on the classic Konami Simpsons arcade cabinet into our homes.

Arcade1Up has continued to be one of the most consistently interesting groups in gaming with its effort in classic arcade design built for bringing into your home. One of the most anticipated products of its upcoming catalogue is easily The Simpsons, which was announced back in June 2021, but we haven’t known when it was coming up to this point. We still don’t, but now we have an idea of when we’ll at least be able to be in queue to get the new cab. Arcade1Up just set its Simpsons cabinet pre-order date for August 2021.

Arcade1Up updated the details on The Simpsons 3/4s arcade machine alongside a new teaser trailer on the company’s YouTube channel on July 28, 2021. According to the updated product page for The Simpsons arcade cabinet, pre-orders will open on August 16, 2021, next month. When that day arrives, you’ll be able to place a pre-order through Arcade1Up and its available retail partners to make sure you’re queued up for when the cab launches. The price has not been listed at this time.

Announced back in June as part of Arcade1Up’s E3 2021 lineup, The Simpsons has been a much requested cabinet from Arcade1Up over the years. The company has tackled Street Fighter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Vs. Capcom series, NBA Jam, Mortal Kombat, and even added WiFi capability to its cabinets for online competitive and co-op play. With this addition to its already impressive catalogue, players will be able to take part in local or online co-op in one of the best beat-‘em-ups of the 1990s.

With that pre-order date set on Arcade1Up’s The Simpsons arcade cabinet, stay tuned for further information and coverage on this and other Arcade1Up products. We expect a final release date should be coming close to when or soon after pre-orders open.