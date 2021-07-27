New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Splitgate server status: Are servers down?

Are Splitgate servers down? Here is the current Splitgate server status.
Donovan Erskine
0

Splitgate is a first-person shooter set in a sci-fi world. Best defined as “Portal meets Halo,” this shooter sees players jumping through the fabric of space as they battle it out. The game is currently in beta, as we build to its 1.0 release. With that in mind, let’s look at the Splitgate server status.

Splitgate server status: Are servers down?

To find out the current status of Splitgate servers, follow the game's official Twitter account. The developers use this profile as a primary method of communication, and often share updates about the game's server status there. Splitgate servers may be taken down from time to time as the developers at 1047 Games address issues and perform maintenance. With the game currently being in beta, servers may come down more frequently, and may remain down for extended periods of time. If you’re attempting to log into Splitgate and are receiving errors, it’s likely due to the servers being down.

Servers have been a big talking point for Splitgate. The developers shared that the game could only support up to 65,536 players. After receiving a huge funding donation, the game’s release date was pushed so that 1047 Games could further improve servers. Given this information, it's reasonable to expect some downtime for scaling and maintenance.

Splitgate has also become an increasingly popular game, with several hundred of thousand players downloading the open beta. Because of that, an overload of players on the servers could also cause them to go down.

There’s a handful of factors that could lead to the Splitgate servers being down, from scheduled maintenance to an overload of players. As mentioned earlier, it’s a good idea to follow the game’s Twitter account, where the developers often give updates on server status. Stick with Shacknews for more of what you need to know about Splitgate.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
Hello, Meet Lola