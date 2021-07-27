Splitgate server status: Are servers down? Are Splitgate servers down? Here is the current Splitgate server status.

Splitgate is a first-person shooter set in a sci-fi world. Best defined as “Portal meets Halo,” this shooter sees players jumping through the fabric of space as they battle it out. The game is currently in beta, as we build to its 1.0 release. With that in mind, let’s look at the Splitgate server status.

Splitgate server status: Are servers down?

To find out the current status of Splitgate servers, follow the game's official Twitter account. The developers use this profile as a primary method of communication, and often share updates about the game's server status there. Splitgate servers may be taken down from time to time as the developers at 1047 Games address issues and perform maintenance. With the game currently being in beta, servers may come down more frequently, and may remain down for extended periods of time. If you’re attempting to log into Splitgate and are receiving errors, it’s likely due to the servers being down.

Servers have been a big talking point for Splitgate. The developers shared that the game could only support up to 65,536 players. After receiving a huge funding donation, the game’s release date was pushed so that 1047 Games could further improve servers. Given this information, it's reasonable to expect some downtime for scaling and maintenance.

Splitgate has also become an increasingly popular game, with several hundred of thousand players downloading the open beta. Because of that, an overload of players on the servers could also cause them to go down.

There’s a handful of factors that could lead to the Splitgate servers being down, from scheduled maintenance to an overload of players. As mentioned earlier, it’s a good idea to follow the game’s Twitter account, where the developers often give updates on server status. Stick with Shacknews for more of what you need to know about Splitgate.