Gardevoir comes to Pokemon Unite's playable roster this week TiMi Studio Group has announced that Gardevoir will be coming to Pokemon Unite tomorrow.

Pokemon Unite has been out for about a week, offering a fresh experience for fans of the Pokemon series and MOBAs alike. While there is already a decent amount of content featured in the day one version of the game, developer TiMi Studio Group is looking to keep Pokemon Unite supported with fresh content for a long time to come. The newest batch of content is arriving this week, as it’s been announced that Gardevoir will be the next playable Pokemon in Pokemon Unite.

TiMi Studio Group announced Gardevoir as the next playable Pokemon in Pokemon Unite with a brief video shared to the game’s Twitter account. Gardevoir will officially join the game’s roster on July 28, 2021. The developer also teased Gardevoir’s abilities with a new gameplay video, showing the character in action.

Attention, Trainers! Gardevoir is arriving to the shores of Aeos Island on July 28!



Gardevoir is a ranged attacker meaning it’s designed to deal significant damage from a distance. In the gameplay video, we see that Gardevoir has an area-of-effect move that deals damage to enemies. There’s another move that deals damage in one direction, and also temporarily confuses the enemy Pokemon. The trailer also shows off what is likely Gardevoir’s Unite move, a large area-of-effect ability that deals heavy damage to every enemy in range. Lastly, we get a glimpse at Gardevoir’s in-game scoring animation.

A psychic type Pokemon, Gardevoir was first introduced in Generation 3’s Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. Gardevoir will be the second Pokemon from the Hoenn region (Absol being the first) to become playable in Pokemon Unite. It’s unclear how much currency players will need to spend in order to unlock Gardevoir and add them to their team.

Fans looking to get their hands on the new playable character won’t have to wait very long, as Gardevoir will be available in Pokemon Unite starting July 28.