PAX West will require attendees to show proof of negative COVID-19 test results or vaccination PAX West will now require either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination for admission.

PAX West is set to be one of the first major in-poerson gaming conventions to return when it goes down this September in Seattle, Washington. Though there are significantly less cases of COVID-19 than there were when the event got canceled last year, many were concerned about this year’s event, as organizer ReedPop was not requiring users to be vaccinated in order to attend the event. Now, the organizer is changing course, as it’s been announced that PAX West will now require attendees to either prove that they’re vaccinated, or show negative results for a COVID-19 test.

ReedPop announced the changes to the health and safety protocols for PAX West on July 27, 2021 with a new statement posted on its official website. The full statement from ReedPop can be found below.

In accordance with Washington State and local public health guidance, everyone will need to provide proof of full vaccination, or proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test to enter PAX West. For unvaccinated attendees – antigen COVID-19 tests must be taken within six hours of the event start time, and PCR COVID-19 tests must be taken within 72 hours of each day of entry to the event.

ReedPop received a lot of backlash when it said that it wouldn’t require PAX West attendees to be vaccinated. While unvaccinated guests will still be admitted, the negative COVID-19 test results requirement should help quell a lot of concerns. If you are vaccinated, we hope you’ve held onto that handy vaccine card.

PAX West is still set to take place from September 3-6 in Seattle, Washington. Attendees will either need to show proof of vaccination, or show negative test results for COVID-19. For more on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the video game industry, stick with us here on Shacknews.