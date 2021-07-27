Robinhood (HOOD) IPO date and price range Learn about the Robinhood (HOOD) IPO date and the price range potential buyers might expect.

Robinhood (HOOD) is set to offer retail investors an opportunity to purchase company shares through an initial public offering. Those that are curious about picking up some shares will want to know about the Robinhood (HOOD) IPO date and the price range.

Robinhood (HOOD) IPO date

According to a report by CNN, Robinhood has not officially announced an IPO date. In saying this, users can request shares of Robinhood through the platform’s IPO Access program, which shows a date of July 29.

Robinhood (HOOD) IPO price range

Those that want to pick up some of the Robinhood (HOOD) IPO shares will be interested to know what sort of price-per-share to expect. A report by Luisa Beltran of Barron’s notes that, based on Robinhood targeting a $35 billion valuation, and that it’s offering 55 million shares, the “price range is $38 to $42 a share”.

There’s plenty to unpack and learn about here. You can do just that by reading over our article that highlights Robinhood’s filing with the SEC, the number of accounts, and the troubles the company has faced over the past year.

It’s important to note that Robinhood plans to restrict users that opt to “flip” their IPO shares. Those that sell IPO shares within 30 days will be restricted from participating in IPOs for 60 days, according to the FAQ provided on Robinhood’s site. This does not prevent users from selling shares, it just means that users who do flip the shares will need to wait before buying or selling more.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.