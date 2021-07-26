New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

How to increase character stats - NEO: The World Ends With You

You're going to need to up your stats if you want to survive the Reaper's Game in NEO: The World Ends With You. Shacknews shows you how.
Ozzie Mejia
1

NEO: The World Ends With You can prove to be tough very quickly. To meet the rising challenge level, it might be a good idea to make sure character stats are going up regularly. But, how does one go about increasing those stats? Allow us at Shacknews to explain.

How to increase character stats - NEO: The World Ends With You

Character stats - NEO: The World Ends With You

There are a few ways to increase character stats in NEO: The World Ends With You. The most obvious one is to use increasingly powerful Pins. Each Pin has a set power level and will max out at a certain point. If you're going into battles underpowered, first look at what Pin you're taking into a fight. You might need a new one.

The more interesting way to increase character stats is to eat. Battles will build up an appetite and characters will need to be fed after a certain point. There is no shortage of eating establishments across Shibuya, so finding a place to chow down shouldn't be a problem. Here's the great part, though. Stat boosts from food are permanent. Choose your foods carefully. Certain dishes will affect select stats, some of which you may want to focus on more than others. However, also consider how each character reacts when the dish is put in front of them. If their expressions are particularly happy, you may receive a "Tasty" stat bonus.

Character stats - NEO: The World Ends With You

As the game moves forward and enemies get more powerful, you should focus on increasing a character's Style stat. The third way to increase stats is through their Threads, which are purchased at clothing shops throughout Shibuya. Many outfit pieces will come with special bonuses that can prove to be life savers on the battlefield. The catch is, many of those bonuses will only activate if a character's Style stat is at a certain point, so pay attention to that particular number and make to build up Style whenever possible.

NEO: The World Ends With You is out now and you'll need to rack up some high character stats to stay alive. Keep it here on Shacknews and watch the NEO: The World Ends With You topic. We'll do our best to help you through the Reaper's Game.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola