How to change difficulty - NEO: The World Ends With You Are you looking to play on Easy or Hard? Believe it or not, NEO: The World Ends With You makes you earn it. Allow Shacknews to explain.

It won't take long for NEO: The World Ends With You to kick into high gear. Some players may be wondering how to take things down a notch and change the difficulty to Easy. Likewise, the challenge may prove too simple for seasoned veterans, so those players may want to switch things up to Hard. Unfortunately, changing difficulty levels isn't as straightforward as it looks. Allow us to explain.

No, there's nothing wrong with your copy of the game. If you attempt to change difficulty levels on the pause menu, you won't be able to do so. That's by design.

Upon reaching Day 4 of the Reaper's Game, players will unlock a new feature called the Social Network. This will act as a web of personal connections, where meeting certain criteria with specific characters will unlock rewards. Among the characters who have quests available immediately are Fret and Sho Minamimoto. They're the key to unlocking the new difficulty levels. Complete Fret's quest to receive Easy difficulty. Finish up Sho's quest to unlock Hard difficulty.

Your difficulty level will adjust how hard enemies hit and, in exchange, will affect the number of Pin drops. Drops will decrease significantly with a drop to Easy, while rarer drops will show up when jumping to Hard. Choose your difficulty level carefully, especially as certain twists in the story may either necessitate a scaling down or offer the opportunity to tackle a greater challenge.

NEO: The World Ends With You is available now and the Reaper's Game is just getting started, no matter what difficulty you opt for.