Evening Reading - July 26, 2021

- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles review: A captivating collection of cases
- NEO: The World Ends With You review - Game on
- Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X|S impressions: Consolation prize
- Samurai Warriors 5 review: A stylish conquest
- Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2021 earnings results and conference call transcript
- Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says he will not be on every earnings call going forward
- Tesla (TSLA) confirms chip shortage and logistics problems will slow growth in 2021
- Splitgate developers receive $10 million in funding, delay launch to August
- A big goal of Death Stranding Director's Cut was improving the asynchronous multiplayer
- Over 1000 Activision Blizzard employees call out company's response to allegations in open letter
James Bond doesn't make it
This explains why 007 continues to look different.
Your daily dose of sudoku
I think I might start digging into soduku. See if I can git gud at it.
This is one happy deer
July 19, 2021
What a happy guy.
Talented artist talks about views
For those curious about the internet economy – this vid got 15M views here, 28M on TikTok, 30M on an IG meme account.— Kevin Parry (@kevinbparry) July 19, 2021
But I didn’t make a penny from any of it!
Luckily I can back it up with production skills when brands come knocking. But lots of views basically means nothing. https://t.co/YavFKUqI9V
This dude is super talented.
Blue Origin launch
Massive Dick launches to space in bigger dick pic.twitter.com/nV7yQnix8n— Chaser Interns (@ChaserInterns) July 20, 2021
I mean, we all see it. Right?
CHILD: when i grow up i'm gonna be an astronaut— Ian Dukes (@ianpauldukes) July 21, 2021
ME: not if you let your workers unionize
Visiting aliens are 100% trillionaires from other galaxies.
Literary jokes
Experiencing violent delights: nice. love it— SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) July 21, 2021
Experiencing violent ends: wait oh no oh god
SparkNotes is great.
Start pronouncing silent letters
Gonna start pronouncing the 'b' in plumber from now on. I don't give a shit anymore— Michael (@Home_Halfway) July 20, 2021
Mess with everyone's head.
Some good artwork
Acolyte of the Caul.— Mike Franchina (@mikefranchina_) July 21, 2021
Wears the discarded caul from the apotheosis of the high priest. The caul is worn as a sign of devotion as well for its miraculous benefits. pic.twitter.com/h9lDeGMOjm
This is some Bloodborne stuff right here.
