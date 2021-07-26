Evening Reading - July 26, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

James Bond doesn't make it

This explains why 007 continues to look different.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I think I might start digging into soduku. See if I can git gud at it.

This is one happy deer

What a happy guy.

Talented artist talks about views

For those curious about the internet economy – this vid got 15M views here, 28M on TikTok, 30M on an IG meme account.



But I didn’t make a penny from any of it!



Luckily I can back it up with production skills when brands come knocking. But lots of views basically means nothing. https://t.co/YavFKUqI9V — Kevin Parry (@kevinbparry) July 19, 2021

This dude is super talented.

Blue Origin launch

Massive Dick launches to space in bigger dick pic.twitter.com/nV7yQnix8n — Chaser Interns (@ChaserInterns) July 20, 2021

I mean, we all see it. Right?

CHILD: when i grow up i'm gonna be an astronaut



ME: not if you let your workers unionize — Ian Dukes (@ianpauldukes) July 21, 2021

Visiting aliens are 100% trillionaires from other galaxies.

Literary jokes

Experiencing violent delights: nice. love it



Experiencing violent ends: wait oh no oh god — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) July 21, 2021

SparkNotes is great.

Start pronouncing silent letters

Gonna start pronouncing the 'b' in plumber from now on. I don't give a shit anymore — Michael (@Home_Halfway) July 20, 2021

Mess with everyone's head.

Some good artwork

Acolyte of the Caul.

Wears the discarded caul from the apotheosis of the high priest. The caul is worn as a sign of devotion as well for its miraculous benefits. pic.twitter.com/h9lDeGMOjm — Mike Franchina (@mikefranchina_) July 21, 2021

This is some Bloodborne stuff right here.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad looking out the window. What's he thinking about?

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.