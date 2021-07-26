New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Splitgate developers receive $10 million in funding, delay launch to August

1047 Games has received additional funding, which it will use to improve Splitgate servers.
Donovan Erskine
Splitgate has been in development for years, with betas allowing fans to go hands-on with the upcoming shooter described as “Halo meets Portal.” Finally set to launch this Summer, Splitgate is being delayed from its July release date. However, that delay comes with some great news, as developer 1017 Games has received $10 million in funding, which it will use to improve servers and better the game ahead of its 1.0 launch.

It was just days ago that 1047 Games took to Twitter to explain some issues surrounding servers in Splitgate. Previously, the game’s servers only had enough capacity to support 65,536 concurrent players, which it actually hit during the latest beta. With the game continuing to grow in popularity, this problem was becoming larger and larger for both the developers and players. However, 1047 has now received $10 million in funding from a venture capital firm.

1047 Games will use the additional $10 million in funding in order to improve the servers for Splitgate. However, this means that the game will no longer be launching on July 27, as previously planned. Instead, Splitgate has been delayed to August in order to have extra development time. 1047 Games is extending the game’s beta, giving fans more time to check it out and complete their Beta Battlepass.

Splitgate will no longer launch on July 27 and is now targeting an August release, as developer 1047 games has received $10 million in funding, which it will use to improve the game’s servers. The game has seen a massive growth in popularity lately, as evident in its 600,000 beta downloads in one week. For future updates on Splitgate, stick with us right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    July 26, 2021 3:10 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Splitgate developers receive $10 million in funding, delay launch to August

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 26, 2021 3:21 PM

      I guess I don't know how much game development typically costs but that seems like a fuckton of money to be throwing at a pretty mediocre game that's basically finished (maybe it's not finished if they can find a way to make it not mediocre?)

      • Porkasaurus legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 26, 2021 7:44 PM

        My guess is that only a part is used for dev and the rest is to try and market the sorry sack of shit.

    • u sir name legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 26, 2021 7:50 PM

      I'm not sure who is responsible for release timelines but there is a little juggernaut of a game coming soon after, Battlefield 2042, and after about a 2 year drought of new FPS games it will swallow the world for some time.

