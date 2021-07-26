Splitgate developers receive $10 million in funding, delay launch to August 1047 Games has received additional funding, which it will use to improve Splitgate servers.

Splitgate has been in development for years, with betas allowing fans to go hands-on with the upcoming shooter described as “Halo meets Portal.” Finally set to launch this Summer, Splitgate is being delayed from its July release date. However, that delay comes with some great news, as developer 1017 Games has received $10 million in funding, which it will use to improve servers and better the game ahead of its 1.0 launch.

It was just days ago that 1047 Games took to Twitter to explain some issues surrounding servers in Splitgate. Previously, the game’s servers only had enough capacity to support 65,536 concurrent players, which it actually hit during the latest beta. With the game continuing to grow in popularity, this problem was becoming larger and larger for both the developers and players. However, 1047 has now received $10 million in funding from a venture capital firm.

🚨THE ANNOUNCEMENT:

- We have acquired $10 million in funding to expand our dev team/increase server capacity!

- Beta is extended, servers will be back tomorrow with planned launch content!

- You will be able to finish your Beta Battlepass!https://t.co/gqPDE5uhj2 — Splitgate (@Splitgate) July 26, 2021

1047 Games will use the additional $10 million in funding in order to improve the servers for Splitgate. However, this means that the game will no longer be launching on July 27, as previously planned. Instead, Splitgate has been delayed to August in order to have extra development time. 1047 Games is extending the game’s beta, giving fans more time to check it out and complete their Beta Battlepass.

Splitgate will no longer launch on July 27 and is now targeting an August release, as developer 1047 games has received $10 million in funding, which it will use to improve the game’s servers. The game has seen a massive growth in popularity lately, as evident in its 600,000 beta downloads in one week. For future updates on Splitgate, stick with us right here on Shacknews.