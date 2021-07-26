New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Live-action Pokemon series in development at Netflix

Netflix is working on a live-action Pokemon series from the producer of Lucifer.
Donovan Erskine
2

Netflix has quickly become the home of video game adaptations, with a countless number of movies and shows based on popular video games in development. The streaming company is showing no sign of slowing down, either, as yet another major video game project has been revealed. A live-action Pokemon series is currently in development at Netflix.

This news comes from an exclusive report made by Variety. According to the outlet’s sources, a live-action series is in the works at Netflix. The show is reportedly being written and executively produced by Joe Henderson, who is most known for his work on the Lucifer series. Pokemon and Netflix already have a working relationship, as several seasons of the show are currently streaming on the platform. The Pokemon Journeys series also premiered on Netflix.

It’s currently unclear where the live-action Pokemon series will take place, or what story it will follow. That said, this won’t be the franchise’s first foray into the world of live-action. 2018’s Detective Pikachu saw critical and financial success and may have opened the door for the Netflix series to exist, as Variety states the show will be “akin” to Detective Pikachu.

The live-action Pokemon series is just the latest video game adaptation in the works at Netflix. Reports state that the show is still in “early development,” so it will likely be a while before we get a better sense of what the series will entail. Stick with Shacknews for more on the assortment of video game projects coming to Netflix.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

