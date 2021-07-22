Pokemon Unite iOS, Android, and mobile release date Mark your calendars because Pokemon Unite has a release date for mobile devices, including iOS and Android.

Pokemon Unite is now available on Nintendo Switch but players that only have access to a mobile device want to know when it’s coming to their platform. Thankfully, The Pokemon Company has provided players with a Pokemon Unite mobile release date for iOS and Android.

Pokemon Unite mobile release date – iOS & Android

Pokemon Unite has a release date of September for mobile devices, this includes iOS and Android platforms. This information comes courtesy of the official Pokemon Unite page, which features some information on how these two platforms will interact, including mention of crossplay and crossaves.

Pokemon Unite is scheduled to release on mobile in September.

Now, there’s not much mobile players can do between now and then, though. However, it could be worth setting up your Nintendo Account or Pokemon Trainer Club account ahead of time so you’re ready to play as soon as the game launches on mobiles. Chances are you’ve already got at least one of these created, but if you don’t, you can create a Nintendo Account here or create a Pokemon Trainer Club account here.

While there is no concrete date as of writing, the good news is that Pokemon Unite is extremely close to releasing on mobile devices – it’s only a short wait! Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep you updated on Pokemon Unite. You can even stop by the Pokemon Unite topic here to find a wealth of information to help you claim victory.