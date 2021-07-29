ShackStream: Summer truckin' in American Truck Simulator It's once again time to jump behind the wheel of a Shacknews Logistics big rig and continue exploring the Midwest in American Truck Simulator.

For this week's simulator-focused ShackStream, Jan will hop back into the Shacknews Logistics truck in American Truck Simulator. So far, we've made it down the west coast, through the Rocky Mountains and into Colorado. This week, we'll head wherever the winds, or the best paying contracts, take us. We'll jump behind the wheel of our sixteen wheeler and hit the open road.

We're still waiting for release dates for the Texas and Wyoming DLCs for American Truck Simulator to be announced, but we can chat about an upcoming Shacknews Convoy we've got planned. We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to hang out with us. If there's interest in trying out the upcoming multiplayer mode, Convoy, be sure to let Jan know, and we may be able to arrange for some mutual trucking in the future.

Don't forget that you can purchase future flight or truck destinations with Shack Points which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Sim airs every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!